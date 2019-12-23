News
Bank Robbery Reported In NE OKC
Monday, December 23rd 2019, 10:51 AM CST
A bank robbery was reported Monday morning in northeast Oklahoma City.
The robbery happened at Credit Union One of Oklahoma, 3330 N Lincoln Boulevard near NE 36th Street.
A bank robber reported passed a note to a teller saying they had a gun. They ran away with an undisclosed amount of money, police said.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information on the bank robbery is asked to contact the FBI at 405-290-7770. Tips can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.
