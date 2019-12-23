Man Arrested, Victim Identified After Assault At Bricktown Bar
The man hospitalized after an assault at a Bricktown bar has been identified.
Ashanafe M. Geberkidane, 24, was found unconscious from a head injury late Friday night behind the Pink Parrot Cantina, 209 E Sheridan Avenue.
Police were called about 11:45 p.m. Friday after the victim's two friends found him bleeding from a head wound.
The friends told police the man went back to the bar after realizing someone in the party left their wallet.
One friend went inside to get the victim after their rideshare vehicle arrived and saw the victim arguing with a couple of guys.
The victim was put into a choke hold by a muscular black man, later identified as an employee of the Pink Parrot, according to the incident report. The man dragged Geberkidane out the back door.
When the friend found him, Geberkidane was bleeding from the back of his head and lying on the ground, according to the incident report.
Orion Palmer, 29, was arrested on a complaint of aggravated assault. Another suspect was questioned but not arrested.
Geberkidane was listed as in critical condition over the weekend at OU Medical Center.