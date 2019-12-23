News
MWC FD: 1 Dead After Midwest City House Fire
Monday, December 23rd 2019, 10:05 AM CST
The Midwest City Fire Department confirmed one person has died in an early morning house fire Monday.
Officials said this happened shortly after 8 a.m. in the 9700 block of Beth Dr.
According to firefighters, once the fire was extinguished crews searched the home and found one man dead inside.
Fire officials said it appeared the man was confined to a bed and on oxygen and was unable to get out of the house on his own.
The victim has not been identified at this time.