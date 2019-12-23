Oklahoma Ranked 3rd In Nation For Holiday Burglaries, Report Says
If you're leaving town for Christmas and New Year's, you'll want to be on high alert.
Burglaries are most common during the holidays, but it depends on where you live.
Oklahoma is one of the worst states when it comes to burglaries over the holidays, and ranks number 3.
Arkansas is also bad and comes in number 5.
According to FBI crime reports, the number of burglaries in the U.S. last year was nearly 12-percent lower than in 2017. That's substantially better than a decade ago in 2009 when that number was at 44-percent.
A lot of that is due to an advancement in technology, like security systems.
If you do get burglarized over the holidays, you should first file a police report. That will increase the chances of police finding the thief and getting your stolen items back.
After that you should file an insurance claim, but you must have a copy of a police report to file a claim.