Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz: December 22
This week on the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz:
- Dean Blevins and John Holcomb begin the show with their Opening Takes
- The Thunder hosts the Clippers in Paul George’s return to OKC
- Blitz Football Analyst Dusty Dvoracek joins the show to preview the Peach Bowl alongside Dean
- Special guest and OSU legend, Brandon Weeden, joins John to lookahead to the Texas Bowl
- Thunder Reporter Steve McGehee recaps the Thunder/Clippers game from The Peake
- Dean and Dusty make their Bowl Game Predictions