This week on the Oklahoma Ford Sports Blitz:

  • Dean Blevins and John Holcomb begin the show with their Opening Takes

 

  • The Thunder hosts the Clippers in Paul George’s return to OKC

 

  • Blitz Football Analyst Dusty Dvoracek joins the show to preview the Peach Bowl alongside Dean

 

  • Special guest and OSU legend, Brandon Weeden, joins John to lookahead to the Texas Bowl

 

  • Thunder Reporter Steve McGehee recaps the Thunder/Clippers game from The Peake

 

  • Dean and Dusty make their Bowl Game Predictions

 