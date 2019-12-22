News
Police: 1 Victim Stabbed Saturday In Norman
Sunday, December 22nd 2019, 8:14 AM CST
Updated:
NORMAN, Oklahoma - The Norman Police Department is investigating a stabbing that occurred Saturday night in Norman.
Officers responded around 9:30 p.m. to the 1700 block of W. Lindsey to a reported stabbing.
When police arrived they located one man suffering from stab wounds. According to police, the victim was conscious and alert at the scene. He was taken to a local hospital.
Authorities said the suspect was arrested at the scene. According to police, the suspect and the victim knew each other, but it remains unclear what led up to the stabbing.
According to the report, one other person suffered minor injuries during the incident.
This is an ongoing investigation.