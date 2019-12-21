Accident Report Released in Crash That Killed Teen Involving Off-Duty Moore Officer
A crash report has revealed new details of a deadly wreck involving an off-duty Moore police officer that killed one teenager in southeast Oklahoma City.
According to the report, Kyle Lloyd, was traveling over the speed limit when his car collided with 18-year-old Emily Gaines.
The report said on Saturday, December 14 Gaines was trying to turn left on to Southeast 134th Street when Lloyd’s car hit hers. Lloyd’s car T-boned Gaines’s car on the passenger side. Officials said Gaines’s SUV rolled and landed 78 feet from where the initial contact was made.
“There isn’t only evidence from the scene we use, but there are mathematical equations, we look at the damage to the vehicles and use the black box information as well,” said Sgt. Gary Knight.
Although officials confirmed speed as a factor, they still have not determined the exact speed Lloyd was traveling at.
The report also said that it is “unknown” what he was distracted by.