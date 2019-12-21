As soon as her son pointed out the man in question, Brandon jumped into action. As she ran towards the man screaming at him to replace the box, her son caught the interaction on camera.

"Stop! Go put that back," she can be heard saying in the video. "Right now. Put it back!"

The man returned the package, reunited with his accomplice and drove off from the scene. The box, which Brandon was worried might contain Christmas presents for children, contained a couple of pillows.

James Farr-Jones, the man whose package was almost stolen, said Brandon "did a really good job."

"It's a really funny end to it," he said, "because she got the guy to put the package back and not just run off."

In 2017, nearly 26 million people in the U.S. reported that their holiday packages were stolen from their front porch or doorstep, and there have been several incidents of the crime this year. Two package thieves were arrested in Miami on Friday after getting caught stealing packages on a Nest camera; a woman in Texas has had at least seven packages stolen this holiday season; and last week, a porch pirate in Minnesota left a thank you note in the spot where the stolen package had sat.