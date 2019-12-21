News
Man In Critical Condition After Being Thrown Out Of Bricktown Area Bar
Oklahoma City, OK - A man is in critical condition after being thrown out of an Oklahoma City bar overnight.
According to police, the man was causing a disturbance at the Pink Parrot club in Bricktown around 1:30 am. Two security guards escorted the man out of the building with one of the guards allegedly putting him in a headlock.
Police say the man went unconscious and was then tossed into the back alley of the club where he hit his head. Police say took the security guards in for questioning.