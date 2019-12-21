News
Oklahoma City Police Searching For 3rd Suspect In Armed Robbery
Oklahoma City, OK - OKC Police are searching for one more suspect after an armed robbery turned into a high-speed chase overnight.
Officers say three suspects broke into a building near Southwest 22nd and Shields. Police say a security guard on the scene was asleep, so the suspects handcuffed him and then fired a shot to scare him awake.
Neighbors reportedly called the police and the suspects fled as officers arrived. The suspects led police on a high-speed chase on I-40 with police eventually catching up to the suspects near Northwest 2nd and McKinley.
Two suspects have been taken into custody but police say the hunt for the third suspect is currently ongoing.