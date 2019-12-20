News
Tulsa Police: Man Accused Of Threatening To Kill 1-Year-Old Son Turns Himself In
Friday, December 20th 2019, 7:56 PM CST
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa police said a man accused of threatening to kill his one-year-old son turned himself in.
Police said Terrel Buchanan was beating the child's mother and threatening to kill her while holding a knife. It all happened at an apartment near 91st and Lewis.
"When she managed to get away from him, he grabbed the one year old and threatened that if she called police, he would kill the one-year-old,” Lt. Adams said.
Buchanan bond was set at $25,000.
"My only goal was to get him back safely. I would never knowingly put my child in harm's way ever. I don't care for any sympathy. The truth will come out and he'll have to face the consequences of his actions. I just want this all to be over,” the boy's mother said.