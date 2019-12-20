Governor Says He's Still Open To Gaming Negotiations After Okla. Tribal Leaders Reject Extension Plan
OKLAHOMA CITY - The governor and Oklahoma tribes appear to be at an impasse on gaming compacts.
On Thursday, 32 of the 35 tribes that offer gaming met in Tulsa as a show of strength.
They rejected the governor's offer to extend gaming compacts until the end of August to allow for more time to negotiated.
Governor Stitt said if a new agreement is not reached by the end of the year, class three gaming like slots, blackjack, craps and roulette will be considered illegal January 1.
The tribes maintain the compacts automatically renew.
The governor said he's still hopeful a new agreement can be negotiated in the next 11 days.
The governor told News 9 Friday that he will be reaching out to tribal leadership for the remainder of the year to bring them to the negotiating table.
“Whether they’ll come, I don’t know,” said Governor Stitt.