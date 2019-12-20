The scheduling of this year's State of the Union address also had its setbacks. Soon after Pelosi became speaker this year, she invited the president to deliver the 2019 State of the Union address and then afterward informed Mr. Trump she wouldn't allow him to make the speech while the government was shut down. The two agreed he should postpone the address until after the partial shutdown ended. The shutdown lasted three weeks.

Here's the text of Pelosi's letter.