WATCH: Viewer Sends Social Media Video Of Fight Before Penn Square Mall Shooting
Video posted to Snapchat was sent to News 9 Thursday depicting what appears to be a fight that took place inside Penn Square Mall before a shooting involving two of the people in the clip.
Witnesses reported that Gerron Cobb, 26, and Elizha "Trey" Sanders, 24, fought inside the Foot Locker store. At some point during the altercation, Sanders pulled out a gun and shot Cobb before leaving the scene, according to a police report.
Cobb was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, and Sanders was arrested early Friday morning.
