Shoppers, Employees Return To Penn Square Mall To Retrieve Belongings After Shooting
After being closed early for several hours, Penn Square Mall officially reopened at 8 a.m. Friday in northwest Oklahoma City.
Mass chaos ensued Thursday afternoon after shots ran out in the mall. Oklahoma City police said the incident appears to isolated.
In the moments afterward, people were seen dropping their jackets, purses and other personal items.
One man had to find a different ride home after he was escorted out of the mall.
"I actually left me jacket at my kiosk and my keys were in there. So I had to come back to get my keys," said Ivan Roa, who was shopping inside the mall during the shooting.
Those who left their car at the scene were able to pick them up from the parking lot.