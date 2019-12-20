Penn Square Mall Shooting Suspect Surrenders, Police Say
OKLAHOMA CITY - The man allegedly responsible for a shooting at Penn Square Mall Thursday has turned himself in to police, according to authorities.
Police responded the mall just before 4 p.m. Thursday in reference to a shooting.
Witnesses reported that Gerron Cobb, 26, and Elizha "Trey" Sanders, 24, fought inside the Foot Locker store. At some point during the altercation, Sanders pulled out a gun and shot Cobb before leaving the scene, according to a police report.
Authorities said Cobb was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
Sanders' father convinced him to surrender, police told News 9.
Sanders met with the Oklahoma City Police Gang Unit and Criminal Intelligence Unit around 1:30 a.m. Friday at the Warren Theatre in Moore, where he was taken into custody.
Sander's has been booked into the Oklahoma County jail and has been charged with assault and battery with a deadly weapon.
Penn Square Mall closed early Thursday due to the shooting investigation. Officials said customers who left items at the mall during the investigation will be able to return at 8 a.m. Friday to pick up their belongings.
This is a developing story.