Tulsa PD: Amber Alert Issued After Man Kidnaps 1-Year-Old Son
TULSA - Tulsa police are searching for a man wanted in connection with kidnapping his 1-year-old son Thursday night.
According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers were called after Terrel Buchanan got into an argument with the mother of his child at his sister's apartment near 88th Street and Lewis Avenue. Buchanan reportedly assaulted the mother and escaped with the couple's one-year-old son Treyson.
Police said Buchanan warned the family not to notify officers and threatened to kill the boy.
Buchanan was last seen wearing a red-hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and black shoes.
Treyson was last seen wearing a blue coat, green pant and brown shoes.
Officers do not have a suspect vehicle description at this time.
Tulsa PD says Buchanan may be heading toward Broken Arrow. If your know of either Buchanan's or Treyson's whereabouts, you're asked to call 911 immediately.