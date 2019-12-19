Holiday Side Hustle: Online Flipping Brings In Thousands For OKC Resident
OKLAHOMA CITY - You’ve heard of flipping house, but how about flipping things online that you buy off the clearance rack for a 500% profit.
It's become a side hustle for some of the more than 25 million eBay sellers.
“It sold in five minutes,” said Ryan Welton about a Johnny Bench plate he purchased for $6 at a recent estate sale.
Welton flipped the plate for $20 on eBay.
“It’s an incredible high because I play matchmaker,” added Welton about his side hustle.
One year ago, Welton and his wife started an eBay store called “Ryan and Kristi’s Happy Hodge Podge.”
Most items for sale were found at garages sales, Walmart, Target or dollar stores too. It’s called “retail arbitrage.”
“The clearance rack at Walmart is the first place I shop,” said Welton.
The OKC resident found a $2 t-shirt with late singer Selena on it, which is now listed around $15 dollars online. Other items like hats, t-shirts and magnets were collected while on family vacations.
“I just don’t have room for it anymore,” said Welton, whose collection of items have taken over a big part of his garage at home.
Welton cleans all the items and takes photos of the clothes on mannequins.
“You have to be able to ship fast and the customer is always right,” said Welton, who made $2,000 in the past year.
His goal for the upcoming year is $8,000 to $10,000.
“I see this potentially as a retirement gig for me. I could see myself doing this at 65, 70, just rooting around looking for treasure and selling it on the internet,” Welton said.