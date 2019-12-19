29 Dogs Rescued From Creek Co. Residence With Poor Living Conditions
CREEK COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Humane Society of Tulsa rescued dozens of animals Thursday morning that were living with poor living conditions inside a Creek County home.
Deputies with Creek County notified The Humane Society about the living conditions after they went to the house for a welfare check Wednesday.
"At first we had no idea. Even the owners weren't entirely sure. They told us 15 to 20, 20 to 30," said Ashley Villines with The Humane Society of Tulsa.
Villines said 29 dogs were living inside the home.
"For the most part they seem to be pretty healthy. They've been well fed it seems like," Villines said.
She said when they get a call about animals, it’s not uncommon to see a large number rescued.
"They lose track of how many animals they have and it's really a sad thing. It seems like, as usual, they start out with good intentions and then it gets out of control," said Villines.
She said in this case, with so many dogs living inside the home, it created problems for both the dogs and the owners.
"The call that we got was that the woman came to the door and she had feces on her clothes," said Villines.
Villines said the owners wanted to keep one of the dogs and that will happen after it’s checked out by the vet.
"They said that hopefully now that the burden of having all the animals is gone, they can focus on cleaning up the house and getting it better for them to live in," said Villines.