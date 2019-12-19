With four boys and three girls, conversations have changed from hoses to highchairs. The running joke is, don't drink the water at the station.



"Everybody asked, was it a pact. Actually nobody even talked about it," said Blake Smith.



Some of the dads are already back at work and have a new perspective on the calls they respond to.



"I'm a lot more empathetic about somebody else's child than I used to be prior to having my son," said Peter Martin.



It's a striking difference from the men Chief Byron Prather first hired.