OKC Police Asking Witnesses To Come Forward After Boy Injured In Apartment Shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City police are investigating a shooting that injured a boy. The victim and his brother were inside an apartment near the Northwest Expressway and Meridian Avenue when someone fired into their home.
An officer in a business parking lot near the apartments heard gunshots just after 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 19.
“Shortly after that, a call came in of shots being fired into an apartment,” said MSgt. Gary Knight, Oklahoma City Police Department.
The officer found a shattered glass door and several shell casings near the building. Police said just behind the glass door, inside the apartment were a 15-year-old and his 12-year-old brother.
“Apparently the two kids were just inside the apartment lying on the couch when gunfire erupted,” said MSgt. Knight.
One of the bullets hit one of the boys in the arm, leaving a non-life threatening wound.
Investigators also found several bullet holes in the walls of the apartment.
The young victims never got a look at the shooter, they only heard the gunshots.
“There were no arrests made,” said MSgt. Knight. “Officers were not able to identify a suspect at the scene.”
Police are not sure at this time why the suspect targeted an apartment with kids inside.
Investigators have few leads besides a bullet riddled apartment, shell casings and two frightened boys. They need potential witnesses to help them.
“Certainly, in a case like this,” said MSgt. Knight. “We’re hoping there are witnesses out there who may have seen something.”
Witnesses can call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300 to report anything they may have seen related to the shooting.