OCPD: 1 Injured In Shooting At Penn Square Mall
Thursday, December 19th 2019, 4:03 PM CST
One person has been injured in a shooting in Penn Square Mall, police confirmed with News 9.
Emergency crews are responding and the mall has been placed under a lockdown.
Oklahoma City police said they are starting to escort patrons of the mall while also clearing the scene.
One person was seen taken into an ambulance by first responders.
The Northwest Expressway exits in both directions on Interstate 44 has been shut down during the investigation, troopers said.
