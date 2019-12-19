DA Rules Officer-Involved Shooting In Blanchard Is Justified
The officer-involved shooting in Blanchard has been determined as justified, the district attorney said.
District Attorney Greg Mashburn said the Dec. 4 shooting was justified and no further action is necessary in relation to Officer Steve Wallis.
Wallis was the officer who shot and injured 56-year-old Robert Rains.
Wallis and other Blanchard officers were called on the night of Dec. 4 to a home near N Main Avenue and 4th Street in reference to a domestic disturbance.
After officers spoke with the woman who lived in the home, they heard a gunshot come from inside the home.
A man, later identified as Rains, came out of the home with a rifle in his hands, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation reported.
OSBI agents investigated the officer-involved shooting.
"It is always unfortunate when an Officer has to use deadly force against another person, but in this incident it revealed that the training and experience of Officer Steve Wallis contributed to his surviving the assault on him, and it is my hopes that the perpetrator will soon be brought to justice," Blanchard police Chief Stacey White said.
After being injured in the shooting, Rains was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse and harassing phone calls.
Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information as it becomes available.