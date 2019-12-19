"It's sort of like a game of whack-a-mole," he said. "You hit one down and another one comes right back up."



Muderick said after he put his products up for sale on Amazon back in 2010, similar products quickly followed.



"Every single one of our unique products goes through a litany of safety testing," Muderick said. "When someone is knocking off a product, they're not spending that money. It is very difficult for customers to know, did this product actually pass these tests?"



His biggest concern right now is cheaper versions of his magnetic putty that use magnets that don't meet U.S. safety standards.