Emergency crews are responding to an injury crash, Thursday morning on Interstate 35 in Edmond. 

According to authorities, the accident is on I-35 southbound near Danforth. 

Edmond fire officials said this accident possibly involves three vehicles. One of the vehicles rolled over. 

Only minor injuries have been reported at this time, officials said.  

I-35 is shut down while crews work the accident. 

This is a developing story. 