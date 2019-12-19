News
I-35 Southbound Shut Down While Crews Respond To Injury Accident
Thursday, December 19th 2019, 7:36 AM CST
Updated:
Emergency crews are responding to an injury crash, Thursday morning on Interstate 35 in Edmond.
According to authorities, the accident is on I-35 southbound near Danforth.
Edmond fire officials said this accident possibly involves three vehicles. One of the vehicles rolled over.
Only minor injuries have been reported at this time, officials said.
I-35 is shut down while crews work the accident.
This is a developing story.