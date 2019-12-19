News
Firefighters Battle Two House Fires In MWC
Thursday, December 19th 2019, 6:39 AM CST
Updated:
Firefighters battled two house fires Thursday morning in Midwest City, according to fire officials
The first fire was near Northeast 19th Street and North Douglas Boulevard.
Fire officials said the fire damaged about half of the home.
The family was inside of the home when the fire broke out, but they were able to safely evacuate to a neighbors home, officials said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The second house was near Northeast 28th Street and North Shadynook Way.
Fire officials said a shed behind the home and a vheilce were damaged in the fire.
There are currently no other reports of damage or injuries.
This is a developing story.