News
Firefighters Respond To Apartment Fire In NE OKC
Thursday, December 19th 2019, 5:14 AM CST
Updated:
Firefighters responded to an apartment fire Thursday morning in northeast Oklahoma City.
According to authorities, the fire was near North Kelley Avenue and Northeast 23rd Street.
Fire officials said it was a small fire that started on the second story of the apartment. The Sprinkler system immediately put out the fire.
There is small smoke damage on the inside of the apartment, firefighters said. There is also some sprinkler damage on the inside of a first story apartment.
This is a developing story.