WATCH: Video Shows Arrest Of Wrong-Way Driver Accused Of Drunk Driving On I-35, I-40
A viewer captured the moment police arrested an alleged drunk driver accused of causing multiple accidents Tuesday.
In the video taken on the viewers cell phone you can see the suspect, identified as 25-year-old Rene Gallegos-Estrada, on the ground as police try to subdue him.
Police said Gallegos-Estrada crashed into two vehicles while driving in the wrong direction on I-35 at the I-40 junction.
Estrada was subsequently taken into custody on a complaint of driving while under the influence.
He has since been released on bond.