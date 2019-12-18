News
Edmond Man Accused Of Killing Parents Found Competent To Stand Trial
Wednesday, December 18th 2019, 5:13 PM CST
An Edmond man accused of killing his parents has been found competent to stand trial, his attorney confirmed.
Elijah Walker was charged with two counts of first-degree murder.
He is accused of killing his parents, 50-year-old Michael Walker and 44-year-old Rachael Walker, in March.
Elijah Walker's brother called 911 after hearing gunshots in the home near Covell Road and Bryant Avenue.
In June, a state psychologist ruled Walker was not competent to stand trial.
On Wednesday, a judge ruled that Walker was competent to stand trial, Walker's attorney told News 9.
A preliminary hearing has been set for Feb. 21, 2020.
Walker is booked in the Oklahoma County jail.