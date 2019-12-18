In September last year, the CDC reported that contact with puppies at half a dozen pet store companies across 18 states led to infections in 118 people from January 2016 through February 2018. No single breeder or distributor was found to be the source of that outbreak, but the CDC said in a 2018 report that "epidemiologic and laboratory evidence indicated that contact with puppies sold through Petland stores were a likely source of this outbreak."