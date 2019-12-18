"We provide 89 million meals in the Heartland. We're very proud of that but we'd love to go out of business," O'Toole said.



Through another government program, Kollie and Spinola found a house they can afford. They plan to move this week and will not qualify for SNAP once Kollie starts working, but they hope the program continues.



"Part of the reason why the government is making these changes to SNAP is because they say the economy is doing great, unemployment is so low that a lot of people should be able to work who aren't working," Diaz said.