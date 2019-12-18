News
Sunday Liquor Store Sales Resolution Added To Oklahoma County Ballot
Oklahoma County residents will be able to vote on Sunday liquor store sales in the March 2020 ballot.
The Oklahoma County commissioners voted on the resolution Wednesday morning.
The measure passed 2 to 1. Commissioner Brian Maughan voted against it and said he did want to do anything that would weigh on his conscience.
Commissioner Kevin Calvey voted for it and said he voted for it to help even the playing field for some smaller businesses.
Oklahoma County residents will be able to vote on this issue on March 3, 2020 which will also be the Super Tuesday ballot.
