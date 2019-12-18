News
Firefighters Battle Fire at Texas Recycling Plant
Firefighters are battling a large fire at a recycling plant in Ellis County, Texas, which is just south of Dallas.
Firefighters have not released much information at this point, but it is confirmed that the fire is at a recycling plant in Waxahachie, Texas-- about thirty miles south of Dallas.
Officials said the fire was first reported around 4 a.m. Wednesday morning along I-35 at a company called Oak Cliff Metal Recycling.
Fire crews are working right now to stop the fire from spreading. There is no word yet on what caused the fire, but no injuries have been reported.