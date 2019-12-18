News
OKC Police Sgt. Convicted In Deadly Shooting To Be Sentenced Wednesday
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City Police Sergeant Keith Sweeney will be sentenced Wednesday for second degree murder.
A jury found him guilty in November for killing a suicidal man. Sweeney was convicted of unlawfully killing Dustin Pigeon two years ago after Pigeon doused himself in lighter fluid on his front lawn. Sweeney shot and killed Pigeon, claiming he thought he was holding a weapon. It wasn't until after shots were fired that Sweeney realized Pigeon was only holding a lighter, he claimed.
The formal sentencing will be at 1:30 p.m. The jury has recommended he serves 10 years.
Sweeney will have to serve 85 percent of his sentence before he will be eligible for parole.