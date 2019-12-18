News
Police Investigate Deadly Home Invasion In NW OKC; Suspects On The Run
Wednesday, December 18th 2019, 6:10 AM CST
OKLAHOMA CITY - Police are investigating a deadly home invasion in northwest Oklahoma City, officials said.
According to authorities, around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, two masked men forced their way into a home near Northwest 192nd Street and North Pennsylvania Avenue and shot the homeowner.
The homeowner did not survive, police said.
Police are searching for the suspects. There is currently no other suspect description.
This is a developing story.