Liquor Store Sunday Sales Could be Added To March Ballot In OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY - Liquor laws have greatly changed in the last year across Oklahoma.
Another change that is being discussed in different counties across the state is Sunday hours for liquor stores.
Tulsa and Cleveland County will already have this proposition on their ballot on Super Tuesday.
In Oklahoma County, the commissioners have already tabled the topic once and are expected to discuss it again at their meeting Wednesday. If this comes to a vote, it appears the topic should get the green light and be put on the ballot in March.
Carrie Blumert and Kevin Calvey both told News 9 via email they would be voting "yes".
If that holds true, those votes would give the topic the two-thirds approval needed to move to the ballot.
Grocery and convenience stores can already sell wine and beer on Sunday.
News 9 talked to the owner of Grand Cru Wine and Spirits, Dale Blackburn, who said he thinks this will help level the playing field.
"Alcohol as far as wine went from 700 outlets to 3700 outlets so it took some of our business away," said Blackburn. "All I'm asking if they're open let us be open."
Blackburn said some people even expect them to be open now.
"They don't understand why we're not open, by state law we can't be," he said. "We're just trying to get this loop hole fixed."
One commissioner, Brian Maughan, said he would be voting no.
In an op-ed he wrote for the Oklahoman he raised concerns about the state's recent alcohol and marijuana legislation.
"An observer would be justified in asking how serious we really are about curbing the devastating impact of addiction. That's why I will say no to Sunday liquor sales," he wrote in part.
The meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m.