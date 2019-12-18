News
1 Arrested In SW OKC Carjacking
OKLAHOMA CITY - One man is in custody Wednesday morning after a suspected carjacking in southwest Oklahoma City, police said.
According to authorities, the arrested started with a traffic stop near Southwest 59th Street and South Western Avenue.
Officers followed the driver to an apartment complex, ran the plates on the vehicle and discovered it was stolen.
The suspect ran from police, but was found by a K-9 unit and arrested, police said.
This is a developing story.