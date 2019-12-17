'Christmas Miracle, Blessing': Florida Siblings Found Safe After 48 hours In Swampy Woods
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two Florida siblings have been found safely in the woods, two days after they disappeared from their home.
More than 150 police officers, firefighters and other officials scoured the area near the Jacksonville trailer park where six-year-old Braxton Williams and his 5-year-old sister Bri’ya were last seen. Their parents called police shortly after noon on Sunday when they couldn’t find the siblings.
Police officers and firefighters searched Sunday night, and by Monday, investigators used drones, helicopters and search dogs. By Tuesday, the Florida Times-Union said rescuers had checked 430 homes, combed 130 acres and 20 bodies of water.
The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office tweeted early Tuesday evening that the children had been found safe. The newspaper reported they were found in an old pump house not far from their home in very dense, swampy woods.
Fire Chief Keith Powers said the children were “happy and talkative” after nearly three days in the woods.
“The rescuers gave them a bottle of water and some candy,” Powers said. “They were chewing on candy and said, ‘We are hungry and we want a cheese pizza.’ So officers and some of our personnel chipped in and got some pizzas and had them delivered .”
The siblings had a checkup at the hospital before being reunited with their delighted family.
Investigators are still looking into how the children got away from their home.