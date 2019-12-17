‘This Is Not A Partisan Issue’: Rep. Horn Explains Her Decision To Vote For Impeachment
Oklahoma's lone Democrat in Congress, Rep. Kendra Horn, ended weeks of speculation by announcing that she intends to vote in support of both articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. The articles, alleging the President abused the power of his office and obstructed Congress, are expected to go before the full House Wednesday.
Horn's decision has been highly anticipated, because, as a first-term Democrat from a largely conservative state, Republicans hoping to retake her seat in 2020 believe a 'yes' vote would put her at odds with many of her constituents. At the same time, core supporters on the left have made it clear that a 'no' vote from Horn would be seen as a lack of courage and a bow to political expediency.
In an interview this afternoon from the Capitol, Rep. Horn said, in the end, neither of those considerations influenced her decision; instead it came down to one question:
"Do we believe in the rule of law? Do we believe that systems matter? And my answer is, yes, I do," Horn explained.
Congresswoman Horn said, although she was not one of those pushing for the impeachment inquiry, she nevertheless is taking this decision -- and its consequences for the nation -- extremely seriously.
"This is not about a particular president, this is not a partisan issue," Horn stated. "This is a matter of ensuring that our democracy remains strong."
Horn said reviewing the facts convinced her President Trump did obstruct Congress and used the power of his office to try and gain an advantage in the next election.
"It is never appropriate for any president, regardless of party to reach out and ask a foreign government to put their finger on the scales of our democracy," said Rep. Horn.
In a statement, White House Deputy Press Secretary Steven Groves reacted to Horn's decision, stating:
"Instead of focusing on community over partisanship like she said she would, Rep. Kendra Horn has now succumbed to the pressure of Nancy Pelosi and progressive Democrats by announcing her vote in favor of this baseless impeachment sham."
Rep. Horn said that is not true. She said she wasn't pressured by Speaker Pelosi or anyone in House leadership.
"That's why I waited for the information to come out, I waited for the findings, and I waited for the articles," explained Horn. "And the decision is one that I arrived at alone."
Right now, the expectation is that the votes on impeachment will happen late Wednesday afternoon.