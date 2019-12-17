NW OKC Couple's Argument Turns Deadly, Police Investigating Attempted Murder-Suicide
Oklahoma City police are investigating an attempted murder and suicide at a home near Northwest 150th Street and MacArthur Boulevard. Police were called to the Deer Creek Village neighborhood on Tuesday morning.
Officials said a man shot his wife and then turned the gun on himself inside their home. The married couple's adult daughter heard them arguing in a bedroom and then heard gunshots.
“She made the original call to us,” said Msgt. Gary Knight, Oklahoma City Police Department. “Which got officers to the scene.”
When police arrived, they found the man dead and his wife injured.
“She was critically wounded and transported to an area hospital where she remains at this time,” said Knight.
Word of the shootings spread quickly through the normally quiet neighborhood. A resident down the street from the shootings spoke to News 9 but did not want to use her name.
“I woke up and there was a post on Facebook,” said the neighbor.
Investigators remained at the couple's home for several hours collecting evidence.
Residents said they are not used to seeing crime scenes on their streets. They said the tragic shooting has impacted their tight knit community and Christmas will not be the same this year.
“We all come together for holidays,” said the neighbor. “Like at Christmas we have cookies with Santa, we have weekly poker nights. We’re just a small, little community of people that care about each other.”
Residents want to give the family their privacy while police investigate.
“We’re praying for them and as I said, I think that’s the best we can do and honoring their privacy,” said the neighbor.
At last check, the woman is still in the hospital in critical condition. Police have not released their names.