Bar K; Combined Dog Park, Bar, Restaurant & Event Space Coming To OKC
Bar K, an innovative space that encompasses a dog park, full-service bar, restaurant and private event spaces is coming to Oklahoma City.
According to the press release, the space will include affordable food, gourmet coffee, juices and smoothies as well as offer a variety of locally brewed beers and craft cocktails.
A fully staffed 2-acre off the leash dog park with one-of-a-kind play structures and seating areas will surround the bar and restaurant.
The dog friendly services are offered on a daily-fee basis, or with an annual membership. Pet owners can spend time with their pets or explore Bar K's people-focused features and amenities while the staff of "dogtenders" looks after the pets.
Those without pets are able to visit and explore for free.
Bar K's Oklahoma City facility will be located in the Boathouse District.
“We scouted a lot of markets and properties for our next Bar K location, and as soon as we visited the Boathouse District, we knew we had to be here,” said Leib Dodell, founding partner of Bar K. “Our unique dog-friendly atmosphere will be the perfect addition to this part of the city, and we can’t think of a better place to spend a day with your dog."
“I’d like to be the first person to officially welcome Bar K to Oklahoma City,” said Mayor David Holt. “Investing in the Oklahoma Riverfront through important local programs such as the Metropolitan Area Projects Plan (MAPS) has allowed us to attract exciting and unique concepts like Bar K which benefits the people — and in this case the pets — of Oklahoma City. It’s an exciting time in our city, and I’m thrilled Bar K will be part of our landscape.”
Bar K will be open seven days a week. Construction is expected to begin by late 2020 or early 2021.
