“I’d like to be the first person to officially welcome Bar K to Oklahoma City,” said Mayor David Holt. “Investing in the Oklahoma Riverfront through important local programs such as the Metropolitan Area Projects Plan (MAPS) has allowed us to attract exciting and unique concepts like Bar K which benefits the people — and in this case the pets — of Oklahoma City. It’s an exciting time in our city, and I’m thrilled Bar K will be part of our landscape.”