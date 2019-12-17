News
Wrong-Way Driver Under The Influence Causes Accident At I-35 & I-40, Police Say
Tuesday, December 17th 2019, 2:47 PM CST
Emergency crews responded to an accident Tuesday at I-35 and I-40.
We're told a wrong-way driver was headed eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-35 just before the Dallas junction.
Police said the driver hit two other vehicles before crashing.
According to police, the driver was under the influence, but said they are not sure what substance at this time.
No injuries were reported at the scene.
Updates will be provided as they become available.