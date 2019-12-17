The neighborhood of Greenwood was known as black Wall Street. Restaurants, grocery stores and tailors were all black-owned businesses. In 1921 a white mob burned much of the Tulsa neighborhood to the ground, and some say as many as 300 black residents were killed. Almost forgotten by history, the city is trying to uncover the past and heal the wounds.



Photojournalist Kavin Ross said he's grateful that a tragic, little known part of Tulsa history is now coming to light.