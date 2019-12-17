OKLAHOMA CITY - A girl was hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning near a southwest Oklahoma City middle school, according to authorities. 

Police said the crash was reported at Roosevelt Middle School near Southwest 44th Street and Independence Avenue. 

A 5th grade girl was taken to a local hospital to be treated for a leg and head injury, the school Principal said. She is expected to be okay. 

Police are searching for a red van driven by a while male. 

This is a developing story. 