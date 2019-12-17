New Bill Proposes Letting Teams Choose Location For 6A-I Football State Championship
A northeastern Oklahoma lawmaker is proposing a new bill that would impact the locations of high school championship games.
The new bill proposes that it should be up to the participating schools to decide where a state championship game or contest will be played.
Senate Bill 1111 has been proposed by Senator J.J. Dossett of Owasso.
This comes after recent controversy surrounding this years 6A-I Football State Championship game between Jenks and Owasso.
For years the game has been played in the Tulsa area, but this year most were moved to UCO in Edmond after the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association, or OSSAA, agreed to a deal with UCO to play the games at their stadium.
Those opposed to playing the game in Edmond this year cited safety concerns for families and teenagers having to drive to OKC and back late at night in December to go to the game.
Eight of the last ten 6A state title games have been played between two Tulsa area schools, and all ten had at least one Tulsa school.
The bill also states that if both teams playing can't agree on a location, then OSSAA can step in and make a decision.