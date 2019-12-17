News
Police Investigate Attempted Murder Suicide In NW OKC
Tuesday, December 17th 2019, 6:12 AM CST
Authorities are investigating an attempted murder suicide, Tuesday morning in northwest Oklahoma City, officials confirm.
According to authorities, the scene is near Northwest 150th Street and North MacArthur Boulevard.
Police said the shooting involves a husband and a wife. The husband shot his wife and then shot and killed himself.
The wife is in critical condition, police said.
This is a developing story.