SW OKC Home Destroyed In Early Morning House Fire
Tuesday, December 17th 2019, 4:22 AM CST
Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY - A southwest Oklahoma City home was destroyed by a house fire early Tuesday morning, fire officials said.
According to authorities, the fire was near Southwest 25th Street and Interstate 44.
Firefighters said the home was a vacant boarded up structure. They believe the fire was caused by homeless people trying to stay warm.
Fire officials said they have not been able to search inside the structure because the inside collapsed. When they are able to enter the structure, firefighters said they will search for victims. However, they do not expect to find any.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
This is a developing story.