Police Find Empty Vehicle After Overnight Crash In NE OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY - Police are investigating the cause of a crash overnight in northeast Oklahoma City.
According to authorities, the crash was near North Eastern Avenue and East Reno Avenue.
Officer said they found the car empty at the scene. The car had plowed into a power pole.
The power lines were down in the street and officers were redirecting traffic.
A witness said two people got out of the car after crashing and walked away.
This is a developing story.