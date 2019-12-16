New App Lets Good Samaritans Engage With Foster Kids They Help
Just in time for the holiday season, a new app has launched which allows foster children the opportunity to speak directly to their sponsor.
It’s called "Share Thanks," and it was created by the CEO of the Oklahoma Blood Institute.
It’s a way for the donors to know how much they are appreciated.
Soon, they will be able to put it to use.
OU's legendary football coach, Barry Switzer, and Joe Dorman, CEO of the Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy, teamed up for a shopping spree Monday afternoon. They had a budget of $4,000.
Gifts were chosen for children of all ages, from newborns to teenagers.
The app works like this; each gift is assigned a bar code. When you open the app, you choose an organization; in this case, it would be OK Foster Wishes.
Once the bar code on the gift is scanned, a message box will appear.
Because the app is designed for foster children, the identity of both the foster child and sponsor are anonymous.
The app is free.