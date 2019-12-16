Woman Speaks Out After Waking Up To Find Lurking Burglar In Norman Home
Norman police confirm at least six recent burglaries are likely connected.
Police Chief Kevin Foster released details in the latest break-ins Sunday and said, “We do believe this person we identified is a burglar or thief, but currently have no proof.”
Sara Wallace Boyd came face-to-face with the man when she woke up to him shining a light in her face from the foot of her bed.
“I opened my eyes and he was staring at me,” Wallace Boyd told News 9. “He was solid. No movement. No noise. His breathing was calm.”
That’s when she remembered her 7-year-old daughter had fallen asleep on the living room couch.
“I literally pulled the covers off and just leaped, just screaming at him profanities to get out of my house,” Wallace Boyd said.
An hour and a half later, the man with a similar description broke into Danny Lazzaro’s home.
“This guy is brave, he is daring,” Lazzaro said. “I see the top of his head and I say, ‘What are you doing in my house?!’ and he frightens. [The man] shines the flashlight at me, turns and runs. The chase was on at that point. Then he was running up the street and he tells me he has a gun.”
During the first week of December, three calls came into Norman dispatchers describing a similar scenario.
Norman police said several of the victims accidentally left their cars unlocked with garage door openers inside. Both of Sunday’s victims said the accidentally left a door unlocked.
“All have described the subject to be a white male, they have all described the way the individual enters the home,” Norman police spokeswoman Sarah Jensen said. “It appears that this individual is not looking to force entry into the home.”
Wallace Boyd expressed confusion to why the burglar went into her bedroom.
“My purse and wallet were at that entrance and exit,” Wallace Boyd said. “He could have easily picked them up, and he didn’t.”
Police are considering putting together a special unit to focus solely on these break-ins.